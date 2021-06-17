Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the May 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -14.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$10.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9916 per share. This represents a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.98. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

