Canopy Growth (WEED) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE: WEED) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2021 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$34.50.

6/2/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$40.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from C$75.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from C$55.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$44.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Canopy Growth had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Canopy Growth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TSE WEED opened at C$29.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$11.32 billion and a PE ratio of -6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of C$18.44 and a 52 week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.