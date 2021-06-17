Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,611.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.68. 1,262,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,637,546. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $159.70.

