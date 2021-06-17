Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 5,899 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. 81,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

