Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,839 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 549,018 shares during the period.

SPLV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,707. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75.

