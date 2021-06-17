Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,891. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95.

