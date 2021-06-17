Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.03. 360,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

