Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter worth about $266,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24,627.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 17.8% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter worth about $308,000.

Shares of BATS IGHG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 60,283 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

