Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 646,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 779,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 808.5 days.

Capital Power stock remained flat at $$33.64 during midday trading on Thursday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPXWF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

