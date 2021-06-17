Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.20 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. 30,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,284. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

