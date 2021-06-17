Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Capri also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,284. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

