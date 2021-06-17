Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

CAH traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 54,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,739. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

