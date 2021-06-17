Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $276.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce sales of $276.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.63 million to $277.66 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $233.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth $53,272,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth $44,441,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth $40,735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,335,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 947,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth $34,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

CATM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 216,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.