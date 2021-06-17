Carl Desantis Sells 2,928,310 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 572.87 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $83.00.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
