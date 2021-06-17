Carl Desantis Sells 2,928,310 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 572.87 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.