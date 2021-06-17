Carlos M. Garcia Sells 4,563 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $138,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00.

Professional stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Professional by 21.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 38.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

PFHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

