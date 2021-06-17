Carlson Capital L P Buys New Stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMIIU. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMIIU opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.