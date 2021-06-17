Carlson Capital L P Buys Shares of 166,643 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 166,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

