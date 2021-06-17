Carlson Capital L P Reduces Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,568 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

