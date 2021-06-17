Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $148.02

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.02 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.80). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.93), with a volume of 42,976 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. The stock has a market cap of £138.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other news, insider Peter Page bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

Carr’s Group Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

