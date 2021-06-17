Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.38 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Cartesi has a market cap of $212.81 million and $18.38 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00142389 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00177059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.97 or 0.00935410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,223.94 or 1.00254543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,394,273 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

