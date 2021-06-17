Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAS. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.86.

CAS stock opened at C$14.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

