Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 393.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.35. 12,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,935. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

