Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.85 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.73% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

FVC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $36.15.

