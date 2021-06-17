Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $8.10 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.77. 139,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

