Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $194.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.