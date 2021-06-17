Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 147,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,916,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

LUMN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $14.43. 36,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,527,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.