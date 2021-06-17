CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTT. Raymond James raised their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

