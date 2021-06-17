Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE FUN opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

