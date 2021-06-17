CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $5.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.31.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
CX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 822,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,711. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 121,382.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after buying an additional 26,182,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after buying an additional 5,105,476 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $24,584,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
