CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $5.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 822,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,711. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 121,382.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after buying an additional 26,182,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after buying an additional 5,105,476 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $24,584,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

