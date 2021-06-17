Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price was down 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 158,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,118,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 6.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

