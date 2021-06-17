Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

Get Centogene alerts:

CNTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.