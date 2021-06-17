Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CNTG opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $201.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -2.15.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centogene by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centogene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

