Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $789.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.35. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.