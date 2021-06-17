Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 198,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,217. The firm has a market cap of $246.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

