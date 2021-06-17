Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 6.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.46. 39,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,583,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.
A number of research firms have commented on CENX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $12,376,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 946,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $9,827,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $9,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.