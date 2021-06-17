Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 6.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.46. 39,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,583,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of research firms have commented on CENX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $12,376,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 946,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $9,827,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $9,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.