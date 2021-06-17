Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

