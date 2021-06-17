Cerity Partners LLC Buys 174 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

SHOP opened at $1,366.30 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $810.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,189.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

