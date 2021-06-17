Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

