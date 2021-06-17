Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 221,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

NYSE PSX opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

