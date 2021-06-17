Cerity Partners LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Safehold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 12,793 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,900.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,200,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,254,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 123,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.