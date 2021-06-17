Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $332.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.71. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.13 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

