Chainlink Reaches Market Cap of $10.36 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $10.36 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.94 or 0.00061736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00769189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.96 or 0.07769112 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,509,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

