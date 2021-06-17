Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abcam by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00. Abcam plc has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.