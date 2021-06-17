Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.97% of Albany International worth $26,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Albany International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.27. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

