Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 194,050 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.62% of Envestnet worth $63,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ENV opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.64. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

