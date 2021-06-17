Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $89.82 Million Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 511,210 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $89,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after acquiring an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after buying an additional 6,557,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,025,000 after buying an additional 185,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 59.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after purchasing an additional 719,015 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NYSE SBH opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

