Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 713,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $47,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Palomar by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $76.43 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.98 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $42,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,885. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.