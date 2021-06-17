Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 16,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 2,222,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
