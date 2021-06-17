Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 16,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 2,222,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

