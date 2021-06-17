ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Update

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 13th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCXI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

CCXI traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 97,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,502. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $959.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,873,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

