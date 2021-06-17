Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.68). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 61,095 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.99. The company has a market cap of £417.42 million and a P/E ratio of 19.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 14.29 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.54%.

In other Chesnara news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

